Tinubu swears in three additional ministers, presides over FEC meeting

Three more ministers were sworn into President Bola Tinubu’s 48-member cabinet today, Monday.

The brief swearing in ceremony took place at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, before the commencement of Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, which is the second in Tinubu’s administration.

This is coming nearly two weeks after the Senate cleared the trio after screening on October 4.

Jamila Bio Ibrahim, Ayodele Olawande, and Balarabe Lawal are the new ministers who took the oath of office today at 12:15 p.m.

President Tinubu had nominated Ibrahim and Olawande for the positions of Minister of Youth and Minister of State for Youth, respectively, on September 17.

Additionally, he asked the Senate to confirm Kaduna minister Balarabe Lawal.

Former governor Nasir El-Rufai’s secretary under him, Lawal, now serves as environment minister in Tinubu’s cabinet in place of his predecessor.

Ibrahim, 37, hails from Kwara State. She is a medical doctor, politician and development expert and advocate of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Before her recent appointment, she served as the National President of the APC Young Women Forum.

Olawande, 34, is a community development expert and youth leader within APC.

Before his nomination, Olawande served as the special adviser on innovation to the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, office of the vice president Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. He occupied the role from 2019 to 2023.

Present are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume; the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu.

Also there were the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, and ministers.

