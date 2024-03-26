Ondo APC governorship aspirant, Akintelure, dies weeks to elections

In a sudden development on Tuesday, Paul Akintelure, a prominent aspirant for the governorship seat of Ondo State under the All Progressives Congress (APC), has passed away.

The cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Akintelure was a well-respected figure within the Ondo APC and his death comes as a shock to the party and the state as a whole.

The news of Akintelure’s passing is likely to have a significant impact on the upcoming Ondo gubernatorial race, and the APC primaries, which were expected to take place in the coming months.

Further details surrounding Akintelure’s death are awaited. This is a developing story, and more information will be reported as they becomes available.

