Nigeria seeks Interpol’s help in manhunt for Binance executive, Anjarwalla

Nigeria has sought the help of Interpol in its quest to re-arrest the Executive Manager of Binance for the African region, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who escaped from detention on Friday, March 22.

The Binance executive who was detained by Nigerian authorities on allegations of tax evasion and other charges reportedly escaped from a guest house in Abuja where he and another colleague were being held.

He was said to have slipped away when security personnel on duty allowed him to visit a nearby mosque for prayers.

Anjarwalla was arrested and detained alongside another Binance official, Tigran Gambaryan, on their arrival in Nigeria on February 26, resulting in a series of legal actions against them and the cryptocurrency exchange platform.

A statement on Monday issued by the Head of Strategic Communication in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Zakari Mijinyawa, called on the public and the international community to provide information that can assist law enforcement agencies in apprehending the fugitive.

“The Federal Government, like other governments around the world, has been investigating money laundering and terrorism financing transactions perpetrated on the Binance currency exchange platform,” Mijinyawa said.

“Until his escape, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who holds British and Kenyan nationalities and serves as Binance’s Africa regional manager, was being tried by Nigerian courts.

“The suspect escaped while under a 14-day remand order by a court in Nigeria, and was scheduled to appear before the court again on April 4, 2024.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser confirms that Nadeem Anjarwalla, a suspect in the ongoing criminal probe into the activities of Binance in Nigeria escaped from lawful custody on Friday, March 22, 2024.

“Upon receiving this report, this office took immediate steps, in conjunction with relevant security agencies, MDAs, as well as the international community, to apprehend the suspect.

“Security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on Nadeem Anjarwalla.

“Preliminary investigation shows that Mr Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport. The personnel responsible for the custody of the suspect have been arrested, and a thorough investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to his escape from lawful detention,” Mijinyawa said.

