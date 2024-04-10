Business
Amid face-off with Nigerian govt, New Binance CEO promises regulatory compliance
Amid an ongoing legal face-off with the Nigerian government, one of the world’s top crypto platforms, Binance Holding Limited has promised to comply with laid down rules and regulations.
Binance’s new Chief Executive Officer, Richard Teng, who spoke with journalists during a cryptocurrency conference in Paris, France, on Tuesday, said he aims to make Binance a “user-focused and user-first organisation” that helped propel its success.
He, however, said Binance must be compliance-focused, adding that an additional regulation of the sector would provide greater clarity for industry players.
Teng said: “We want to make sure that compliance also becomes a competitive advantage.”
He said Binance had spent hundreds of millions of dollars on compliance and was working very closely with regulators, including putting into place at their insistence a global board of directors with three independent directors.
READ ALSO: Binance executive pleads not guilty to money laundering charges, remanded in Kuje prison
“Our board of directors will become our stewards guiding us in terms of direction to go, making sure that we adopt the best practices,” the CEO added.
Binance has been under the Nigerian government’s radar recently, with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) blaming the organisation for the naira’s depreciation against the dollar and money laundering allegation.
A further crackdown by security authorities led to the detention of two employees, an American, Tigran Gambrayan, and a British Kenyan, Nadeem Anjarwalla who later escaped from detention.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...