News
Nigerian govt in talks with INTERPOL for extradition of escapee Binance Director, Anjarwalla
As the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) concludes plans to prosecute executives of crypto-currency firm, Binance Holdings Limited on Thursday, the Federal Government has entered into talks with the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) aimed at extraditing one of the company’s executives, Nadeem Anjarwall, who escaped from detention in Nigeria on March 22.
Anjarwalla was arrested in February alongside another Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, over alleged $35,400,000 money laundering, among other charges.
The two executives were detained in a supposed safe house in Abuja on the order of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, pending when they would be charged at the Federal High Court, Abuja..
But on March 22, Anjarwalla, a British citizen, made a daring escape from custody when he slipped away from his guards following a Ramadan prayer service at a nearby Mosque.
However, the Nigerian government is said to be in advanced talks with the international police to finalize moves to extradite Anjarwalla to Nigeria to face the charges against him.
According to PUNCH newspaper, top government sources have already commenced the talks.
The sources however, noted that Anjarwalla’s absence would not affect the arraignment of Binance and Gambaryan on Thursday over the five-count money laundering charge.
“Mr Anjarwalla’s extradition process has begun. The Federal Government is working as did with INTERPOL to extradite the fugitive to Nigeria. He’s a fugitive that escaped from lawful custody, and his other partner is still in custody and would be arraigned on Thursday alongside their company, Binance,” PUNCH reports, citing a government source.
“It is true that the Federal Government has commenced the process of extraditing Binance’ Anjarwalla in order to bring him back to Nigeria to answer to his money laundering case in court, among others. The arraignment of Binance and Gambaryan in court on Thursday will also aide Anjarwalla’s extradition.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...