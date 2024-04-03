Nigerian govt in talks with INTERPOL for extradition of escapee Binance Director, Anjarwalla

As the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) concludes plans to prosecute executives of crypto-currency firm, Binance Holdings Limited on Thursday, the Federal Government has entered into talks with the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) aimed at extraditing one of the company’s executives, Nadeem Anjarwall, who escaped from detention in Nigeria on March 22.

Anjarwalla was arrested in February alongside another Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan, over alleged $35,400,000 money laundering, among other charges.

The two executives were detained in a supposed safe house in Abuja on the order of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, pending when they would be charged at the Federal High Court, Abuja..

But on March 22, Anjarwalla, a British citizen, made a daring escape from custody when he slipped away from his guards following a Ramadan prayer service at a nearby Mosque.

However, the Nigerian government is said to be in advanced talks with the international police to finalize moves to extradite Anjarwalla to Nigeria to face the charges against him.

According to PUNCH newspaper, top government sources have already commenced the talks.

The sources however, noted that Anjarwalla’s absence would not affect the arraignment of Binance and Gambaryan on Thursday over the five-count money laundering charge.

“Mr Anjarwalla’s extradition process has begun. The Federal Government is working as did with INTERPOL to extradite the fugitive to Nigeria. He’s a fugitive that escaped from lawful custody, and his other partner is still in custody and would be arraigned on Thursday alongside their company, Binance,” PUNCH reports, citing a government source.

“It is true that the Federal Government has commenced the process of extraditing Binance’ Anjarwalla in order to bring him back to Nigeria to answer to his money laundering case in court, among others. The arraignment of Binance and Gambaryan in court on Thursday will also aide Anjarwalla’s extradition.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now