News
Ondo doctors embark on 14-day warning strike over seven-month unpaid salaries
Medical doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo State, (UNIMEDTH), on Tuesday, embarked on a 14-day warning strike to press home their demand over the non-payment of seven months salaries to their new members.
To draw the attention of the state government to their plight, the medical practitioners under the aegies of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), who staged a mini protest on the premises of the teaching hospital, vowed to ground activities at the government-owned medical facility if their demands were not met.
President of the chapter, Dr. John Matthew, who spoke with journalists during the protest, said their members were going through untold hardship due to the unpaid salary arreas and other entitlements .
“We demand full payment of the arrears of salaries owed to our members and payment of February 2024 palliative to our House Officers,” Matthew said.
“The management should also pay the February hazard allowance to our members and urgently address the severe clinical manpower shortage in the institution.
“Our members work everyday. There are no staff due to Japa syndrome,” he lamented.
Before going on the warning strike, members of the state ARD had issued a warning call to the government calling for the situation to be addressed or they would embark on a strike to press home their demands.
