OAUTH doctors begin 14-day warning strike over unpaid salaries

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ile-Ife, has directed its members to embark on a two-week warning strike from Tuesday.

The NARD President at the hospital, Dr. Anthony Anuforo, gave the directive in a communiqué issued at the end of an Emergency General Meeting held on Friday in Ile-Ife.

The communiqué was made available to journalists on Monday.

The association took the decision to embark on the strike following the expiration of the two weeks ultimatum issued to the management of the hospital on June 5 to resolve the dispute over the non-payment of seven months’ salaries and allowances of 40 of its members.

