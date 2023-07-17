Tinubu’s final written address designed to intimidate judiciary – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday described as an assault on the country’s corporate existence President Bola Tinubu’s final written address at the presidential election petition tribunal.

Tinubu had in the address filed through his counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), urged the panel to dismiss the LP petition challenging his victory in the February 25 election for failing to secure 25 percent of the vote in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He warned the tribunal that any misinterpretation of the status guiding the FCT would cause anarchy in the country since the capital city was regarded as the 37th state for electoral purposes.

But in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party said the remarks were aimed at intimidating the judiciary.

The PDP added that the president’s written address was subversive, and an affront to democratic order.

READ ALSO: ‘There will be no chaos if you are sacked by tribunal,’ LP tells Tinubu

The statement read: “It is alarming and disturbing that the APC externalized to the public, their final written address in which they also threatened national peace if the Court upholds the clear provisions of Section 134 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) with regard to the mandatory and statutory requirements for which a Candidate in a Presidential election can be declared winner.

“The threats either through the counsel or officials of the APC is calculated to intimidate and harass the Judiciary and indeed Nigerians.

“The PDP holds that the clear intent of the APC is to blackmail the court and emasculate the independence of the judiciary to discharge its duties in accordance with the dictates of the law. This action is ostensibly to set the stage to orchestrate violent crisis in various parts of the country with the intention to further blackmail the PEPC.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now