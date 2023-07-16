Doctors begin strike over colleague’s abduction in Cross River

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Cross River on Sunday embarked on an indefinite strike over the abduction of its members in the state.

The victim, Dr. Ekanem Ephraim, a staff of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), was abducted by armed men at her residence in Calabar on Thursday.

In a communiqué issued by its chairman in the state, Dr. Felix Archibong, the association urged the state government to rescue the victim unhurt.

“ To express our displeasure over the abduction of our colleague, we decided to embark on a total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services effective immediately in solidarity with our member.

“This withdrawal of medical service will involve all hospitals in the state both federal, state, private, and mission.

“The state government should activate all necessary instruments at its disposal to ensure the timely and unconditional release of our member in the hands of her abductors.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now