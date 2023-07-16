NJC recommends 28 judges for appointment in Kaduna, Kano courts

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 28 judges for appointment in the Federal High Courts and Sharia Courts of Appeal in Kaduna and Kano States.

The NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, said 23 judges were recommended for the FHCs, one Grand Kadi, and four Kadis for Sharia Courts of Appeal.

The decision, according to him, was taken at the Council’s 103rd meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, in Abuja.

The judges recommended for the FHCs are – Ekerete Udofot Akpan, Hussaini Dadan-Garba, Egbe Raphael Joshua, Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa, Aishatu Auta Ibrahim, Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam, Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola, Onah Chigozie Sergius, Hauwa Buhari, Ibrahim Ahmad Kala.

READ ALSO: NJC dismisses petitions against Justice Odili, 25 others

Others are Hauwa Joeph Yilwa, Amina Aliyu Mohammed, Sharon Tanko Ishaya, Chituru Joy Wigwe-Oreh, Musa Kakaki, Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi, Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi, Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu, Salim Olasupo Ibrahim, Dipeolu Deinde Isaac, Ariwoola Olukayode (Jnr), Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige, and Mashkur Salisu.

Kadi Muhammad Aminu Danjuma will serve as a judge in the Grand Kadi of Sharia Courts of Appeal, Kaduna State, while Muhammad Adam Kadem, Salisu Muhammad Isa, Isa Idris Sa’id, and Aliyu Muhammad Kani were recommended for Kadis of Sharia Courts of Appeal, Kano State.

The statement read: “All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective state governors and, or confirmation by their State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.

“The decision was taken after deliberation on the list of candidates presented by the Interview Committee.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now