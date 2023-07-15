Uzodimma increases minimum wage of Imo workers to N40,000

The minimum wage of civil servants in Imo State have been increased to N40,000 by the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Uzodimma announced the increase on Saturday during a meeting of the Imo state stakeholders forum held at Rock view hotel in Owerri, the state capital.

According to the governor, the increase was to reduce the impact on workers regarding the removal of fuel subsidies.

Uzodimma said: “Civil servants deserve to be pampered as they are the engine room of any administration that wants to succeed. My administration will continue to partner hand-in-hand with Civil Servants in the development of the State, the free Coaster bus transit that conveys workers from home to office and back to their homes was part of my desire in bringing back the glory days of the workforce in Imo.

“I have discovered, with pain, how some traders are taking advantage of the economic situation to increase the prices of food items in the market. Against this backdrop, the government will soon establish Imo State Marketing and Commodity Board (ISMCB), which will ensure food items are sold at normal prices. We shall achieve this by setting up low-cost markets in the state where prices of food items and commodities will be affordable for the masses. The markets will be situated in all the 27 LGAs of the state.

“My government is also planning to build a low-cost housing estate for the low-income salary earners in the state. This will be sited at Mgbidi in the Orlu zone, Nekede in the Owerri zone and Anara in the Okigwe zone.

“In the same vein, we are introducing a Scholarship Education Board for our brilliant students whose parents are poor to train them in school. I have found out that most of our brilliant children come from poor homes and end up not furthering their education after leaving primary and secondary school. These brilliant students will be given scholarships to higher institutions.”

