EFCC arrests ex-convict, 54 others for Internet fraud in Oyo

An ex-convict, who was convicted for cybercrime, Adeniran Tijesunimi and 54 others have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command, for Internet fraud.

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, had on February 15, 2022, sentenced Tijesunimi to seven months’ imprisonment without an option of fine for his involvement in cybercrime.

He was, however, again arrested alongside others in Oyo town on Thursday following verified intelligence regarding their Internet fraud activities.

The suspects, according a statement by the EFCC on Saturday, include Ademola Adeniyi; Olayinwola Rokeeb; Moses Biola; Adewale Adeyemi; Olowuoyin Atanda; Mojeeb Olamilekan; Jonathan Opashi; Usman Aruwa; Bamidele Joseph; Daniel Omyajowu; Olayinwola Zacheous; Adekunle Adeniyi; Azeez Ademola; Olatunde Bode; Lawal Hammed; Adeniyi Abiodun; Abdulazeez Ayokunu; Adeleke Arise; Omiyale Akin; Segun Lekan, Popoola Sunday; Jimoh Adewale; Bashir Yinka; Adedeji Ademola; Ajibade Femi; Omolulu Alabi; Victor Junior; Lateef Aremu; Balogun Isreal; Yusuf Toriola; Akinade Damilare and Suleiman Abdulrasaq.

Others are Adeyewo Tomilola; Okanlawo Qodir; Akinbola Seun; Amusat Opeyemi; Akintola Olakunle; Adebayo Adigun; Dauda Opeyemi, Oladokun Ajadi; Amusat Atanda; Usman Badmus; Afonja Akano; Rokeeb Taiwo; Adebayo Oyetunji; Fasasi Qodir; Yekeen Samuel; Afolabi Emmanuel; Yekeen Opeyemi; Ayinla Opeyemi; Mikail Aliyu; Ajibola Pelumi; Bitrus Bugama and Eyamekware Clevarly.

The anti-corruption agency revealed that items recovered from the suspects included seven exotic vehicles, 79 mobile phones, four laptops, and several incriminating documents, adding that the suspects would be charged after investigations

