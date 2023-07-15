Tanker crushes hawker in Lagos, rams into three vehicles

A diesel loaded tanker, on Saturday crushed a female hawker to death at the Otedola bridge inward Berger area of Lagos State.

The truck, with number plate GME 483XD, also rammed into three moving vehicles.

The incident was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke – Osanyintolu in a statement, adding that the accident happened after the tanker suffered a mechanical fault while in motion.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a Tanker fully laden with Deisel[60,000 litres] was found to have crushed a female pedestrian (Hawker) on Otedola Bridge inward Berger.

“Further Investigation conducted by the LRT revealed that the articulated truck with registration number GME 483XD suffered a mechanical fault (brake failure) and rammed into other ongoing vehicles (suzuki with registration number EPE_302HR and a Toyota camry reg number MUS242HM, Avalolon AYE 453SF) damaging the three vehicle’s in the process.

“The LRT, Alongside NPF, LASAMBUS, FRSC,LASTMA officials, RRS are currently on ground to salvage the situation.”

According to the LASEMA boss, operation was still on-going at the scene of the accident.

