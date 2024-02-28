Civil servants jailed six years each for payroll fraud

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Wednesday sentenced three civil servants to six years imprisonment each for payroll fraud.

The convicts are – Justin Itemoagbo, Dayo Aliyu, and Sylvanus Ojeifo.

The court however discharged and acquitted the fourth officer, Dayang Jacob.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the four men on a 32-count charge of criminal conspiracy, theft, and cheating by impersonation.

The defendants were arraigned for payroll fraud committed between 2012 and 2015.

They were accused of smuggling about 15 names of either deceased workers or retired ones and collected their salaries every month.

The first defendant worked with the human resources department in the Federal Ministry of Works while the second defendant worked at the help desk officers, office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The third defendant worked at the nominal roll and manpower budget office of the Ministry of Works.

In his ruling, Justice Peter Kekemeke sentenced the defendants after going through their evidence and that of the prosecution.

He said: “In totality, the evidence of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants collapsed like a pack of cards.

“I, therefore, find the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants guilty as charged.

“The 4th defendant is found not guilty. He is accordingly discharged and acquitted.

The defendants’ counsel had earlier pleaded for leniency and urged the court to give them the option of fine.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now