Kwara govt reverses directive on workdays for civil servants

The Kwara State government has reversed the directive on workdays for civil servants in the state.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had on June 5 approved the reduction of workdays for civil servants in the state from five to three days following the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The government announced the reversal of the decision in a letter dated June 26, 2023, addressed to the Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state and signed by one Okedare Adeyinka on behalf of the state’s Head of Service, Modupe Oluwole.

The letter was made available to journalists on Wednesday.

The directive, according to the HoS, will take effect from July 10.

She said the government took the decision in anticipation of the resolution between the organised labour and the federal government on the palliatives for Nigerians.

The letter read: “For this reason, it has become imperative to revert to the former state of affairs, where civil servants observe five working days pending when a position is reached by the government and the labour.”

