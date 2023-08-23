News
Fuel Subsidy Removal: Delta approves three working days for civil servants
The Delta State government has approved a three-day working week for civil servants in a bid to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.
Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, who gave the approval on Tuesday shortly after he swore-in 26 Commissioners and members of the State Executive Council in Asaba, the state capital, said the measure was part of palliatives by the state government following the hardship being experienced by the people as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.
Oborevwori also stated that his administration had approved payment of N10,000 monthly support to each worker to ameliorate the current hardship beginning from August.
Read also: Oborevwori takes over in Delta, appoints Vanguard editor as CPS
Giving a breakdown, the governor said:
“Workers on grade level 1-14 will run two shifts with one set reporting to the office Mondays to Wednesdays, and another set working from Thursdays to Fridays.
“Working days for workers on grade levels 15 and above are to be worked out by the various MDAs as suitable to them,” he stated.
