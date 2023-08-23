‘Calm down, forget about me’, El-Rufai tells Nigerians fixated on him

Immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has appealed to Nigerians still preoccupied with him to allow him enjoy his new ‘found freedom’ now that he is out of public office and far from the political space.

El-Rufai who is reportedly holidaying in Lebanon following the refusal of the Senate to confirm his ministerial nomination, made the appeal on

Wednesday, telling those who were still fixated on him to ‘calm down’, forget about him and move on with their lives.

In what had become a daily nugget on his Twitter handle with the caption ‘Wednesday Wisdom’, El-Rufai wrote:

“WEDNESDAY WISDOM: “You Make Your Own Heaven and Hell Right Here on Earth” by The Undisputed Truth is one of my all-time favorites from our Barewa College days. Enjoy the music and reflect on the lyrics on this beautiful Wednesday morning.

“It appears that I permanently occupy the brains of some people even while I am chilling in my little corner. To these souls, I say – calm down, forget about @elrufai and enjoy the music if you can,” he added.

