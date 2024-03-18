Army claims killing of soldiers in Delta a communally planned attack

The Nigerian Army, on Monday, accused the Okuama community where military personnel were killed in Delta State of resorting to propaganda, adding that the development confirmed that the killing was a communally orchestrated attack.

Ripples Nigeria reports that at least 15 military personnel were killed by irate youths during a communal clash over a land dispute in Okolaba and Okuoma communities in the state.

The personnel attached to the 181 Amphibious Battalion were responding to a distress call when they were ambushed and killed on Thursday.

The Army, in a statement on Monday, by its Director, Army Public Relations, Maj. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, lamented that rather than help to provide assistance to arrest the perpetrators of the crime, the community has been dishing out propaganda.

According to Onyema, resorting to propaganda showed that the killing of troops was a “communally orchestrated attack against legitimate forces.”

The statement read: “The unfortunate killing of troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army, while on a peaceful and mediatory mission, after a reported case of communal clash between Okuama and Okoloba Communities in Ughelli South and Bomadi LGAs of Delta State respectively is not only despicable but should be unreservedly condemned by all.

“These were troops committed to peace and security of lives and property of citizens and non-citizens alike in the Niger Delta region, murdered in cold blood by an armed youth gang of Okuama community, in the most gruesome, heartless and cruel manner and went ahead to sacrilegiously debase their remains by ripping out their hearts by the very people they were there to protect.

“Regrettably, the community complicit in this dastardly act has resorted to media propaganda and shenanigans, rather than engage in a positive effort to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime. This again is a clear indication that the murder of the troops was a communally orchestrated attack against legitimate forces. ”

Onyema further noted that no amount of falsehood would prevent those involved in the killing of the personnel from being brought to book.

He, however, urged law-abiding citizens to go about their activities without fear, assuring them that there would be no reprisal attack in the community.

“The falsehood being peddled by these criminals and their cohorts to whip up sentiments and sway the public to cover, endorse or support the outrageous criminal acts of their armed youth gang should be disregarded in its entirety.

“It is only a ridiculous attempt at justifying their crime, rather than turn in themselves to security agencies. No amount of propaganda would arm-twist the narrative, they are complicit and must be ready to face the wrath of the law.

“While law-abiding citizens are assured that there will be no reprisal on the part of the troops, we enjoin all to go about their normal activities, even as ongoing efforts are scaled up to positively identify and isolate the criminals to account for their atrocious deeds”, the Army spokesman said.

He added that the Chief of Army of Staff, Lt Gen Toareed Lagbaja, has directed that all culprits must be brought to book.

“While commiserating with the families of the officers and soldiers who lost their lives, has directed that no stone should be left unturned until the perpetrators of this gruesome acts are apprehended to face the full wrath of the law. Troops are determined to get to these criminals. There is certainly no hiding place for them”, he added.

