Army dismisses two soldiers for alleged theft at Dangote Refinery

The Nigerian Army has dismissed two soldiers over alleged theft at the Dangote Refinery premises in Lagos.

The soldiers – Corporal Innocent Joseph and Lance Corporal Jacob Gani – were dismissed after an investigation into the April 14 incident.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Major- Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the dismissal of the two men was a clear message on the Force’s zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and criminality among its personnel.

He said: “Following a collaborative effort between military authorities and the refinery’s management, it was discovered that the two soldiers had reportedly deserted their assigned posts and were found in possession of armored cables without authorization.

“Consequently, they were charged under section 57, sub-section (1) for ‘Failure to Perform Military Duties’ and under section 114, sub-section (1) for ‘Other Civil Offenses’ of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20, the Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“After undergoing a summary trial, during which they were given the opportunity to present their cases, both soldiers were found guilty of the charges brought against them.

“In accordance with military laws, they have been dismissed from the Nigerian Army with immediate effect and handed over to the appropriate authorities for further legal proceedings.”

