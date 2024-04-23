Again, Dangote refinery sends prices of diesel, aviation fuel crashing, now N940, N980

For the third time, Dangote Petroleum Refinery has again announced a further reduction in the prices of both diesel and aviation fuel to N940, and N980 per litre respectively.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Dangote Refinery had earlier crashed the price of diesel from about N1,750/liter to N1,200/litre, N1,000/liter and now N940

Speaking on the new development, the Head of Communication, Mr Anthony Chiejina, explained that the new price is in consonance with the company’s commitment to cushion the effect of economic hardship in Nigeria.

“I can confirm to you that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has entered a strategic partnership with MRS Oil and Gas stations, to ensure that consumers get to buy fuel at affordable prices, in all their stations be it Lagos or Maiduguri. You can buy as low as 1 liter of diesel at N1,050 and aviation fuel at N980 at all major airports where MRS operates.”

He further stated that the partnership would be extended to other major oil marketers. “The essence of this is to ensure that retail buyers do not buy at exorbitant prices.

“The Dangote Group is committed to ensuring that Nigerians have better welfare and as such, we are happy to announce these new prices and hope that it would go a long way to cushion the effect of economic challenges in the country” he said.

By: Babajide Okeowo

