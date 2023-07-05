Resident doctors give Nigerians govt fresh 14-day ultimatum to meet demand for 200% pay rise

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Wednesday gave the Federal Government a fresh 14-day ultimatum to meet its demand for a salary increase.

The doctors issued the ultimatum in a communiqué issued at the end of its virtual Extraordinary National Executive Council Meeting signed by the NARD President, Orji Innocent, Secretary General, Chikezie Kelechi, and Publicity /Social Secretary, Umar Musa.

The meeting was convened by the association to look at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the federal government on May 19.

The doctors are demanding a 200 percent increase in salary, payment of outstanding arrears including the hazard allowance and the arrears of minimum wage, among others.

The communiqué read: “We demand the immediate release and the implementation of the guidelines on one-for-one replacement of clinical staff to cushion the effect of the massive manpower shortage in our various hospitals nationwide.

“NEC calls on the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to discontinue the downgrading of the membership certificate issued by the West African Postgraduate Medical and Surgical colleges as this is not obtainable in other parts of West Africa where these same certificates are issued.

“NEC demands the immediate payment of all Salary Arrears, implementation of the CONMESS salary structure and new Hazard Allowance and domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act and payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund to our members in the State Tertiary Health Institutions nationwide.

“NEC hereby wishes to further extend her already expired ultimatum issued to the government by 2 weeks with effect from today 5th July 2023.”

