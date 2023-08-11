BREAKING: Resident doctors suspend strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its indefinite strike.

The NARD President, Dr. Innocent Orji, disclosed this in a Whatsapp message to journalists on Friday night.

He said the association would review the progress made on the ongoing discussion with the Federal Government over its demands in two weeks.

Orji said: “We just suspended the strike. Work is to resume by 8:00 a.m. tomorrow (Saturday, August 12).

“We will review progress made in two weeks.”

The resident doctors embarked on an indefinite strike on July 26 over the federal government’s failure to address their demands.

READ ALSO: Doctors give Kogi govt 21-day ultimatum to address demands

They are demanding the immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement, and payment of skipping arrears.

Others are an upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) in line with full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS and payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of the minimum wage to omitted doctors.

The suspension of the strike followed the interventions by various stakeholders, including the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) on the crisis.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now