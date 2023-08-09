Doctors give Kogi govt 21-day ultimatum to address demands

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, on Wednesday, gave the state government a 21-day ultimatum to meet its demands or face an indefinite strike.

The association gave the ultimatum in a communiqué issued at the end of its emergency Executive Council meeting in the state capital.

The communiqué was signed by the ARD President, Dr. Ameh Friday, and the Secretary-General, Dr. Peter Samuel.

It read: “The ARD deliberated on the intervention of the state government in addressing issues raised in our earlier communiqué dated July 29 and the progress so far made.

“We are requesting for upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) 2014 to CONMESS 2023, and approval of the Medical Residency Training Fund for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

“We are also demanding a review of Hazard Allowance as released by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission on December 22, 2021.

“We want an implementation of annual increments, cash backing of promotion, and payment of arrears of annual increments and promotion.”

The association suspended its two-day strike on July 29 after joining a strike called by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

It added that the suspension of the strike was to give room for engagement with the state government.

