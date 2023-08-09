News
Doctors give Kogi govt 21-day ultimatum to address demands
The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, on Wednesday, gave the state government a 21-day ultimatum to meet its demands or face an indefinite strike.
The association gave the ultimatum in a communiqué issued at the end of its emergency Executive Council meeting in the state capital.
The communiqué was signed by the ARD President, Dr. Ameh Friday, and the Secretary-General, Dr. Peter Samuel.
It read: “The ARD deliberated on the intervention of the state government in addressing issues raised in our earlier communiqué dated July 29 and the progress so far made.
“We are requesting for upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) 2014 to CONMESS 2023, and approval of the Medical Residency Training Fund for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.
READ ALSO: NMA urges Nigerian govt, resident doctors to resolve dispute
“We are also demanding a review of Hazard Allowance as released by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission on December 22, 2021.
“We want an implementation of annual increments, cash backing of promotion, and payment of arrears of annual increments and promotion.”
The association suspended its two-day strike on July 29 after joining a strike called by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).
It added that the suspension of the strike was to give room for engagement with the state government.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...