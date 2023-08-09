IGP reappoints Adejobi as police spokesman

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun has approved the reappointment of Mr. Olumuyiwa Adejobi as the Force Public Relations Officer.

An Administrative Officer in the Force Public Relations Department, SP Anjuguri Manza, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said Adejobi’s reappointment followed his recent promotion from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The statement read: “Adejobi is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan where he studied Archaeology and Geography (Combined Honours). He also holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same university.

“He was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ogun between 2008 and 2016; PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, 2016 and PPRO Lagos State Command between 2020 and 2021.

READ ALSO: IGP dismisses reports on planned return of SARS

“Adejobi also served as the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja in 2021 and very recently was the Force Public Relations Officer before his reappointment.

“He is a member of several professional bodies and associations including the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations; the International Public Relations Association and the Pointman Leadership Institute, in the United States.

“He is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, US, and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria, among others.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now