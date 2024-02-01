News
IGP orders movement restriction in Lagos, 25 others for bye-elections
The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered restriction of movements in Lagos and 25 other states during Saturday’s bye-elections.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct bye-elections in 26 states on Saturday to fill seats that became vacant following the death and resignation of lawmakers at national and state levels.
The other affected states are Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Jigawa, Kaduna, and Kano.
Others are Katsina, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the restriction would be in place from 12 midnight to 6:00 p.m., in the affected states.
READ ALSO: INEC rules out recruitment of ad-hoc staff for bye-elections
The spokesman, however, said officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers, accredited journalists, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, and others on essential duties are exempted from the restriction.
The statement read: “The Inspector General of Police, Okukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on election day in all states where elections will be conducted.
“With the exception of those on essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, accredited media and observers both foreign and domestic, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, etc., during the upcoming 2024 run-off and bye-elections scheduled to take place across 26 states on Saturday, February 3, 2024.”
