IGP orders arrest, prosecution of policemen accused of extorting N30m from suspect

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of some police officers attached to the Special Tactical Squad in Abuja for allegedly extorting a suspect of the sum of N30 million.

The incident which was brought to the notice of the Force via its X platform by a concerned user on Wednesday, had elicited a barrage of response from Nigerians who called on the police to reveal the identity of the rogue officers as well as bring them to book.

In a statement on the X account of the Nigeria Police Force on Friday, Force Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, said the officers responsible for the unprofessional conduct and the squad who had initially escaped upon commencement of investigations, have already been arrested and are currently in custody.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, as part of his commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the Nigeria Police Force, has ordered the commencement of disciplinary proceedings to ensure that justice is served swiftly and decisively,” Adejobi said.

“These disciplinary measures underscore the zero-tolerance stance of the Nigeria Police Force towards any form of misconduct or corruption among its ranks.

“The IGP also emphasized the imperativeness that those found to have violated the trust placed in them by the public face the full consequences of their actions, as such behavior not only tarnishes the reputation of the Force but also undermines the collective efforts to maintain law and order in our country.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its quest to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability.

“As guardians of public safety and the rule of law, we are deeply committed to ensuring that all officers adhere strictly to ethical conduct and demonstrate staunch integrity in the discharge of their duties.

“The NPF recognizes that transparency and accountability are paramount in maintaining public trust and will continue to take decisive action against any misconduct within our ranks,” the PPRO said.

