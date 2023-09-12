Police arrests Inspector, NDLEA, NSCDC operatives for alleged extortion in Imo

Police operatives in Imo have arrested three officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for alleged extortion in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Owerri, said the operatives also arrested two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and a 37-year-old police Inspector for the same offence.

He added that the security agents were notorious for extorting money from civilians, especially youths, using Point of Sale (POS) machines.

The spokesman said: “These are security operatives hiding under the umbrella of Operation Search and Flush in Imo, harassing and extorting unsuspecting members of the public, in particular the youths to the tune of thousands of Naira.

“They use POS, seize and check the phones of their victims, thereby bringing untold hardship to them.”

