Metro
Police arrests Inspector, NDLEA, NSCDC operatives for alleged extortion in Imo
Police operatives in Imo have arrested three officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for alleged extortion in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday in Owerri, said the operatives also arrested two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and a 37-year-old police Inspector for the same offence.
He added that the security agents were notorious for extorting money from civilians, especially youths, using Point of Sale (POS) machines.
READ ALSO: Police arrests fake CP, lawyer in Lagos
The spokesman said: “These are security operatives hiding under the umbrella of Operation Search and Flush in Imo, harassing and extorting unsuspecting members of the public, in particular the youths to the tune of thousands of Naira.
“They use POS, seize and check the phones of their victims, thereby bringing untold hardship to them.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...