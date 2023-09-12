Security guard remanded in prison for killing girlfriend with sledgehammer

A 33-year-old old security guard, Sunday Adeniyi has been remanded in prison custody for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Morolake Sunday by smashing a sledgehammer on her head.

Magistrate Patrick Nwaka of the Yaba Magistrate’s Court ordered that the suspect be remanded after he was brought to court on Monday on a one count charge of murder.

The police prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, who told the court that the incident occurred on August 10, 2023, at No. 33, Audu Ekpa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, said the defendant claimed that his lover was cheating on him and was never satisfied sexually. The police prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, who told the court that the incident occurred on August 10, 2023, at No. 33, Audu Ekpa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, said the defendant claimed that his lover was cheating on him and was never satisfied sexually. Nurudeen further told the court that on the day of the incident, the deceased, a nanny, left the child she was tending to and went to meet with another man, claiming she went to buy recharge cards and that Adeniyi allegedly waited for hours before she returned. The police prosecutor further stated that while he was trying to question her on why it took her a long time to come back home, they had a heated argument that led to a fight and he unintentionally hit her head with a sledgehammer. Read also: Rivers CP narrates how cultists deceived slain DPO The defendant was said to have fled the scene, while the deceased was rushed to the Mainland General Hospital by her employers, where she was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty. The charge read: “That you, Samuel Adeniyi, on August 10, 2023, around 12 pm, at No. 33 Audu Ekpa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one Sarah Morolake, aged 25 years by hitting a sledgehammer on her head, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015” The Magistrate, who did not take defendant’s plea, ordered that he be remanded in prison custody pending the outcome of legal advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution. He adjourned the case till October 10, 2023.

