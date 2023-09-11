Police arrests fake CP, lawyer in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested an impersonator parading himself as a police commissioner in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest while briefing journalists on the command’s recent achievements on Monday.

He said operatives also arrested 12 others for various offences in the last two weeks.

The spokesman revealed that the operatives recovered four firearms, two live cartridges, one expended cartridge,11 live ammunition, and one vehicle from the culprit during the period.

Other recovered items were two wristwatches, six phones, some quantities of weed suspected to be a variant of drugs, a walkie-talkie, police warrant cards, and a police camouflage cap and singlet.

Hundeyin said: “The fake CP simply identified as Emmanuel was arrested on September 2 at about 4.40 p.m. when he visited a police formation in the Ikorodu area and introduced himself as a Commissioner of Police.

“He was fully regarded as such but upon questioning, he was discovered to be an impersonator.

“During a search in his residence, we recovered a Deputy Commissioner of Police warrant card, an Assistant Commissioner of Police warrant card, Kenwood walkie-talkie, police camouflage singlet and face cap.”

The spokesman disclosed that another impersonator was arrested by operatives on September 4 following a complaint from the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in the Epe area of the state.

“The suspect, one Ibrahim Bello, has allegedly been conducting and presenting himself as a lawyer at the Epe Magistrate Courts for several years.

“Operatives of the command arrested the suspect fully dressed in a lawyer’s regalia in the court where he went to defend a client.

“He was brought in for questioning where he was discovered to be an impersonator,” he added.

