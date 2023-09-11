Kano govt suspends principals for absenteeism

The Kano State Commissioner for Education, Umar Haruna, on Monday, suspended two secondary school principals for alleged absenteeism and negligence of duty.

The Director of Public Enlightenment in the ministry, Balarabe Kiru, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Kano, said the affected principals were those of French Bilingual College and Chinese Bilingual College, Kwankwaso in Madobi local government area of the state.

He said the commissioner had since approved the deployment of Umar Sabo as sit-in principal for French Bilingual College and Isyaku Abdullahi as sit-in principal for Chinese Bilingual College, Kwankwaso.

The spokesman added that the suspended principals were not at their duty posts when a team of ministry officials visited the schools to monitor the commencement of the first term in the 2023/2024 academic session.

The statement read: “The team, led by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Hajiya Kubra Imam, discovered that students of the two colleges were not served food for yesterday (Sunday) night and their breakfast for Monday was not ready at the time of the visit.

“The commissioner expressed dismay over the unconcerned attitudes shown by the two principals and therefore directed them to hand over the school affairs to the new sit-in principals and report to the ministry pending an investigation.

“He warned all the school authorities to shun any act that would undermine the present administration’s efforts in reviving the education sector.”

