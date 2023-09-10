Tribunal sacks NNPP’s Rep in Kano

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Kano State has nullified the victory of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, Yusuf Umar Datti, in the February 25 election held in the Kura/Madobi/Garun Malam Federal Constituency.

Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had approached the tribunal to nullify Datti’s victory on the ground of qualification.

He said the NNPP’s candidate did not resign from Bayero University, Kano, within 30 days before the election as stipulated by the electoral act.

In its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice Ngozi Azinge held that the APC candidate’s petition was meritorious and accepted it.

The tribunal declared Kwankwaso as the winner of the election and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Datti and present it to the APC candidate.

