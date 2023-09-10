YPP suspends Imo chairman over gross misconduct

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) National Working Committee (NWC) has suspended the party’s chairman in Imo State, Mr. Victor Diala, over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Egbeola Wale-Martins, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the NWC mandated Hon. Kingsley Nwahiri to take over as acting chairman pending the outcome of the party’s special investigation.

The party also reinstated its chairman in the Orsu local government area of the state, Chief Bernard Uzoeto.

The statement read: “Sequel to the NWC’s actions of Saturday, Sept. 9 and consequent upon extended deliberations the NWC approved the immediate suspension of the Imo chairman of the YPP, Mr. Victor Diala.

“This is based on the provisions of the YPP’s Constitution on gross misconduct and abuse of office.

“Pending the conclusion of the report of the committee set up to investigate the allegations, Hon. Kingsley Nwahiri has been mandated to take over from the suspended chairman in the interim.

“This is due to the noticeable and unfortunate ailment of the Deputy Chairman, Mr Louise Ugochukwu to fully discharge the responsibilities associated with this office at this time.

“The NWC also ordered the immediate reinstatement of Chief Bernard Uzoeto, Orsu Local Government YPP Chairman who was unlawfully suspended.

“His suspension ran contrary to extant provisions of the Constitution of the party.”

