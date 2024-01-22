Akwa Ibom YPP dismisses claims on collapse of structure into APC

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has dismissed claims on the collapse of its structures into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa-Ibom State.

The YPP National Publicity Secretary, Martins Egbeola, made the clarification in a chat with journalists on Monday in Abuja.

He was reacting to insinuations that trailed the exit of former Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom, Senator Bassey Albert and others from YPP to APC in the state.

The spokesman stressed that despite the exit of the key members, the party still had its structures intact in the state.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom YPP gov’ship candidate wants tribunal venue moved to Abuja

He said: “The news of YPP collapsing its structures into the APC is not only false but a figment of the imagination of some group of individuals who lack basic understanding of institutional protocols having been used to impunity.

“While the movement of politicians from one political party to another is well within their fundamental rights, it’s however insensitive, cruel and wicked to misinform the public in desperate pursuit of vain political glory.

“The YPP since registration has been consistent in ensuring the highest level of transparency, fidelity, and commitment in our attempt to build an ideologically driven political party.

“It is quite unfortunate that some individuals who have been given opportunities on our platform have failed to reciprocate these virtues thereby making the urgent review of the process of leadership recruitment in our great party inevitable.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now