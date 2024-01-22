Tinubu to Nigerians: Don’t make money your god

President Bola Tinubu on Monday assured Nigerians his administration would not relent in addressing corruption and other vices in the country.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, stated this when he received a delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the State House in Abuja.

He urged the Christian leaders to support the administration’s ongoing fight against corruption by encouraging Nigerians to have a change of mindset on money-related matters.

The president said: “We have no other country but Nigeria. If you do not preach the sermon of understanding, tolerance, perseverance, and hope for Nigerians, you are doing damage to the country, and nobody will help us repair it.

“Let us dialogue because public condemnation of a nation is not what makes any citizen a good one.

“We must admonish Nigerians to have a change of mindset and not to make money our god or master. I believe we will get to the Promised Land, and Nigeria will flourish.”

Tinubu urged the religious leaders to always consult him if they noticed any inadequacies in government policies and programmes.

President Tinubu told the delegation that the large number of people in his cabinet was to ensure efficiency and effective service delivery to Nigerians.

“If you want efficient, mobile, and resourceful people, we have to give people a load they can carry. If you combine too many ministries because you want to save money, you will have a future of non-performance and no results.

“Nigeria needs to turn the corner to grow, and we must give people challenges they can manage, and that is what we are doing,” he added.

In his remarks, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, urged the president not to relent in his efforts to provide good governance by ensuring security, inclusivity, and peaceful co-existence in the country.

“You have extended a hand of fellowship to us, and we embrace you and your family with the love of Christ and promise to partner with you in nation-building, for the task is quite daunting.

“We believe that you have the sagacity to give leadership in battling our challenges and in turning around the fortunes of our nation, Nigeria, within a short time. You have shown that you are a listening leader, and we appreciate this.

“CAN has maintained an active presence at all levels from the national to the grassroots, and we have remained non-partisan. You will always find our association as a ready and willing partner in nation-building,” Okoh stated.

