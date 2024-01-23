You’re inviting anarchy, Plateau APC reacts to sacked PDP lawmakers planned resumption

The Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that the threat to resume legislative duties by the sacked lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today is an invitation to anarchy and threat to democracy.

According to the party, the plan and threats by the members who were sacked by the court to resume was not only an assault on democracy but an insurrection against the state.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Publicity Secretary, Sylvanus Namang, the Plateau APC insisted that the PDP lawmakers remained sacked under the law.

The APC said: “It has come to the notice of the Plateau State chapter of the APC, a plan by the 16 members of the PDP sacked by the Court of Appeal last year to invade the House, which resumes sitting tomorrow (Tuesday) after nearly two months recess as sitting members of the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, January 23, 2024

“According to information reaching us, the members sat at an undisclosed location and addressed the press on their invidious and diabolical plan.

“According to information at our disposal, the sacked members would be accompanied by members of their various constituencies to confuse an unimaginable proportion.

“The press conference, which was laced with threats, warned the APC members of the House not to go near the House of Assembly because the Supreme Court had invalidated the judgment of the Court of Appeal which sacked them.

“What began last week as a veiled threat by a former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Istifanus Mwansat, during his infamous interview with AIT is fast becoming a reality.

“The APC and all peace-loving citizens of Plateau State had expected that he ought not to be walking the streets as a free citizen following his inflammatory outbursts.

“The APC accepted for the sake of democracy and peaceful coexistence, the judgment of the Supreme Court in good fate and appealed to our members not to embark on anything to the contrary which they obeyed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now