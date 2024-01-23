Northern senators say they may go to court over allocations in 2024 budget

The Northern Senators Forum have alleged that projections and provisions of the N28.7 trillion 2024 budget are unfair to the North, while also alleging that some federal agencies were being relocated to Lagos.

The northern Senators, however, said they were committed to addressing the concerns and feelings of their constituents in the North regarding the decisions and policies put forth by the Federal Government, including seeking legal redress if possible.

The senators made these claims in a statement signed by their spokesperson, Senator Suleiman Kawu Summaila ( NNPP, Kano South) on Monday in Abuja titled, “Allocation and distribution of funds in 2024 National Budget and Relocation of some Federal Agencies to Lagos.”

The statement read: “As representatives of the people at the national level (Senate), we are committed to addressing the concerns and feelings of our constituents regarding certain decisions and policies put forth by the Federal Government; and the lopsidedness in the distribution and allocation of resources in the 2024 budget, relocation of some federal agencies from Abuja to Lagos.

“We understand the importance of fostering a harmonious relationship between the government and its citizens, and it is in this spirit that we are announcing our collective efforts to seek an amicable resolution to these pressing issues, within the confines of our constitution and existing laws.

“First and foremost, let us assure our constituents that we have taken their concerns seriously and are actively engaging with our colleagues to address these matters effectively. We firmly believe in the power of open dialogue and collaboration to bring about positive change for our nation.”

The northern Senators said they recognised “the significance of our role as a bridge between the people and their government, and it is with great responsibility and dedication that we undertake this task.

“We acknowledge that our constituents have shown great patience and trust in our abilities thus far. It is now our turn to ask for their continued support and understanding during this critical juncture.

“We urge our constituents to remain patient as we diligently explore avenues for dialogues, engage in peaceful negotiations, and deploy legal measures where necessary”, the Northern Senators said.

It will be recalled that the N28 .7tn 2024 budget was passed for third reading by both chambers of the National Assembly on December 30, 2023, and was assented to by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, January 1, 2024.

