Politics
Tinubu defends large cabinet, calls for tolerance, anti-corruption push
President Bola Tinubu on Monday, defended his appointment of a 47-member cabinet, arguing that the sheer scope of national challenges necessitates a diverse array of ministerial roles.
Tinubu made this call when he received a delegation of CAN, led by its President, Daniel Okoh, at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.
His comments come amidst criticism over the cabinet’s size, with some questioning the potential for bureaucracy and redundancy.
Addressing these concerns, Tinubu emphasized the need for specialized skills across various sectors, from tackling security threats to reviving the economy. He vowed to ensure each minister “delivers tangible results for the Nigerian people.”
“If you combine too many ministries because you want to save money, you will have a future of non-performance and no results,” Tinubu said
“I have had a number of criticisms, including the rationale behind the size of my cabinet. If you want efficient, mobile, and resourceful people, we have to give people a load they can carry.
“If you combine too many ministries because you want to save money, you will have a future of non-performance and no results.
“Nigeria needs to turn the corner to grow, and we must give people challenges they can manage, and that is what we are doing.”
Beyond cabinet composition, Tinubu also addressed the delicate issue of religious harmony, urging the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to champion tolerance and hope among citizens.
He warned that fostering division and animosity could inflict irreparable damage on the nation’s fabric. This message carries particular weight at a time when Nigeria grapples with ethno-religious tensions and insecurities.
He said, “Let us dialogue because public condemnation of a nation is not what makes any citizen a good one.
“We must admonish Nigerians to have a change of mindset and not to make money our god or master. I believe we will get to the Promised Land, and Nigeria will flourish.”
