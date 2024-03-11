2024 Budget: Ningi insists N3.7trn not linked to any project

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) has insisted on his claim that over N3.7 trillion was not linked to any project in the 2024 budget.

It will be recalled that Senator Ningi had, in a BBC interview (Hausa Service) on Saturday, alleged that the budget passed by the National Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year is N25 trillion, while the one being implemented by the Presidency is N28.7 trillion.

The Bauchi Senator, while addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, said he was not afraid of suspension by the Senate as he was prepared to carry his cross.

He further stated that he stood by what he said in the BBC interview, that N3.7 trillion was not traced to any project in the 2024 budget.

According to Ningi, if he is suspended at the end of the day, he would see it as an honour against the backdrop that he believes in one God.

Read also: Nigerian govt orders NERC to revoke lincences of non-performing DisCos

He said power is transient, explaining that he spoke for himself and not on behalf of the Northern Senator Forum, NSF, where he is chairman.

According to him, there was no time during the interview that he said the Federal Government was operating two budgets, adding that he only said that N25 trillion was traced to projects, but that N3.7 trillion was not traced to any project.

Ningi said: “I said we have established beyond reasonable doubt that N25 trillion so far has nexus in the budget. That means that there is money, there is project, and then there is location.

“But we are yet to ascertain N3 trillion of that budget. We have established the N3 trillion of that budget, we have not established its location and the place.

“However, I said going forward, the budget evaluation is ongoing. And I said lastly, the intention of the northern senators, as regards budgetary allocation, was to meet the Senate President with our findings and subsequently meet President Bola Tinubu.

“I have never acted as a regional person. And I have never spoken as a regional person but I’m proud to say I’m a very proud northerner.

“It wasn’t a budget matter, but a budget issue came. I believe in one God, and I believe power is transient. I believe what we are doing is temporary. I’m not scared of whatever you here, I am not scared of any issue like suspension.

“If because I said what I would say, then I will be suspended, so be it. It will be an honour.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now