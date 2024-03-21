Northern Senators raise alarm over worsening security situation

Senators from Nigeria’s northern region have expressed deep concern about the escalating violence plaguing their states.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, the senators condemned the “spate of killings and kidnappings” that have terrorized communities.

Chairman of the Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, in the statement, said the killings are not only reprehensible but demand urgent and resolute action, and assured that the Forum would provide lasting solutions to the issue.

The statement reads, “The distressing state of affairs concerning the recent wave of violence and kidnappings in the North is a major concern to the Northern Senators Forum (NSF).

“The series of events that have unfolded in Kaduna State, beginning with the kidnapping of 286 students and staff from a school on March 7th, the despicable attack on worshippers in a mosque on March 8th, the abduction of 61 more persons on March 12th, followed by 14 individuals on March 17th, and a staggering total of 87 individuals in Kujuru on March 18th, amongst others, are not only reprehensible but demand urgent and resolute action.

Read Also: EFCC re-arraigns former Benue Gov, Suswan, after 8 years

“We are committed to pursuing a lasting solution to this menace. We will not rest until the security situation is significantly improved and the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to justice. It is our core duty and mandate, and we will spare no effort in fulfilling it for the greater good of our people and our nation.”

The statement highlighted the devastating impact of the violence, which has claimed countless lives and instilled fear among residents. It emphasized the urgency of addressing the security crisis, urging the federal government to take more decisive action.

This region has long grappled with violence from extremist groups and criminal gangs. The recent surge in kidnappings, particularly of schoolchildren, has heightened public anxiety and placed immense pressure on the government to restore order.

It is expected that the senators will elaborate on their concerns and proposed solutions in the coming days. Their call to action comes amidst growing public frustration with the ongoing violence, and it remains to be seen how the federal government will respond.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now