Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Sacked 16 Plateau lawmakers move to resume duties

The 16 members of the Plateau State House of Assembly sacked by the Court of Appeal in November last year have resolved to resume legislative duties on Tuesday.Read more

2. Court nullifies Rivers 2024 budget passed by four factional lawmakers

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday nullified the N800 billion 2024 budget passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly and signed into law by Governor Simi Fubara.Read more

3. Tinubu orders expansion of student loan to cover those interested in skill growth

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the management of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to extend interest-free loans to students interested in skill-development programmes.Read more

4. APC tackles Adeleke over the sack of Osun monarchs

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has opposed the sack of two traditional rulers in the state by Governor Ademola Adeleke.Read more

5. Police arrests local council chairman over alleged plot to assassinate Benue Assembly speaker

Police operatives in Benue have arrested a chairman of one of the local council areas in the state and one other person over an alleged attempt to assassinate the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, January 21, 2024

6. Tinubu to Nigerians: Don’t make money your god

President Bola Tinubu on Monday assured Nigerians his administration would not relent in addressing corruption and other vices in the country.Read more

7. Nigeria targets transshipment hub status as Lekki seaport berths largest container vessel on Nigerian waters

The Lekki Deep Seaport, Sunday, January 21, 2024 berthed the largest container carrier to sail on Nigerian territorial waters in furtherance of the ambition of the country to attaining transshipment hub status.Read more

8. Dangote Cement becomes first Nigerian company to hit N10tr in market capitalization

Dangote Cement Plc became the first Nigerian quoted company to cross the N10 trillion threshold in the country’s capital market.Read more

9. EFCC arrests 24 suspected internet fraudsters in Akwa Ibom

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 24 suspected internet fraudsters in Akwa Ibom.Read more

10. Ghana set for AFCON exit after injury-time drama as Egypt go through

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Mozambique on Monday night.Read more

