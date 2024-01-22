EFCC arrests 24 suspected internet fraudsters in Akwa Ibom

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 24 suspected internet fraudsters in Akwa Ibom.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested on Monday in Uyo, the state capital.

He said the suspects were arrested following reports on the alleged use of buildings at Ewet Housing Estate and Nelson Mandela area of the state respectively for the training of internet fraudsters.

The spokesman said: “The all-male suspects were arrested in two locations in an intelligence-driven sting operation at D-Line Ewet Housing Estate and Nelson Mandela area both in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“Items recovered from the premises and the suspects include five exotic cars, 18 laptops, 17 mobile phones, and one internet router.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

