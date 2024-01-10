EFCC quizzes 8 suspected oil thieves in Rivers

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have commenced investigations into the activities of eight suspected oil thieves in Rivers State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the investigations followed the handover of the suspects to EFCC by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base in Bonny Island, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

According to him, the vessel, MV Cabrini, and her eight crew members were arrested during an operation on November 8, 2023.

“They were arrested with an unquantified amount of illegally acquired Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) along Bonny Channel,’’ Oyewale stated.

He listed suspected as Tyson Saidi, Emmanuel Memedo, Bamidele Owoeye, Sunday Okenwa, Sanusi Adeola, Kessen Friday, Miebaka Kienka and Emmanuel Adewole.

