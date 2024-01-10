Kogi APC to sanction members for anti-party activities during governorship election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has threatened to sanction members who engaged in anti-party activities during the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The APC chairman in the state, Mr. Abdullahi Bello, stated this when he received the report of an 11-man committee that reviewed the election in 21 local government areas of the state.

The committee was headed by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Yusuf.

Bello said: “We shall study the report and recommendations and see how we shall deal with members who worked against the party during the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

“For the fact that we won the election, we still know that some members were not 100 percent loyal to the party.

“That is what compelled us to set up the committee in the first place so that we can nip in the bud such disturbing acts.

“Therefore, those members of the party who did anti-party activities will be punished.”

The chairman, however, said that the party would reward members who work very hard for the success of the party at the poll.

The state’s Commissioner for Solid Mineral Resources, Alhaji Bashir Mohammed-Abubakar, who presented the report, said that the committee was able to complete the assignment within the stipulated time.

He pointed out that the committee met 10 times with Governor Yahaya Bello and his deputy in the course of its duty.

“At the setting up of this committee, we were given two weeks to complete our assignment, and thanks be to God, we have concluded it.

“We are today presenting to our party chairman our findings and recommendations.

“We hope that the report and recommendations will be useful to the party in future elections,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now