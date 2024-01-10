News
ICPC Chairman makes bold stance, vows to appear in court for corruption cases
In a significant move marking a potential shift in the commission’s approach, Mr. Musa Aliyu, Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has declared his intention to personally appear in court for cases involving the agency.
Addressing reporters during a media chat on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency boss stated, “I’ll lead by example. By the grace of God, I intend to be appearing in cases of ICPC (in court). I don’t think there was ever a chairman of ICPC who appeared in court, but I’ll be the first.”
This commitment represents a departure from precedent, as previous ICPC chairs have typically delegated court appearances to agency lawyers. Aliyu, who served as Attorney-General of Jigawa State before assuming his current role, attributed his decision to his deep commitment to building a society rooted in integrity, accountability, and transparency.
“I am deeply committed to realising a vision for Nigeria where the principles of integrity, accountability, and transparency are not mere ideals but are deeply woven into the very fabric of our society,” he emphasized.
He further hinted that the ICPC’s fight against corruption would henceforth be based on the use of technology to fast-track the process.
He said, “In line with this commitment, the ICPC is actively enhancing inter-agency collaboration. A recent example of this is our recent visit to the EFCC. By uniting forces and sharing resources, we aim to intensify our collective fight against corruption, paving the way for a more transparent and accountable Nigeria. We would be collaborating more with the EFCC, the CCB, and the NFIU.
“Innovation is key in our ongoing battle against corruption. We are in an era where technology has revolutionised the way we live and work. As such, the ICPC is committed to integrating innovative approaches and cutting-edge technology into our operational framework.
“From leveraging data analytics for efficient resource management to employing advanced digital tools for effective corruption detection, technology will be at the forefront of our strategies.”
