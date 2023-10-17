JUST IN: Tinubu removes Owasanoye, nominates Adamu Aliyu as ICPC chairman

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Musa Adamu Aliyu as the new chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He replaced Bolaji Owasanoye who was appointed as the ICPC chairman by former President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2018.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the president also appointed Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu as the secretary of the commission.

The development, according to him, was in exercise of the powers conferred on the president by Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The statement read: “The new Chairman of the ICPC is nominated for confirmation by the Nigerian Senate, following the President’s approval of the outgoing Chairman’s request to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave beginning on November 4, 2023, ahead of the expiration of his tenure on February 3, 2024.

“The position of Secretary to the Commission does not require Senate confirmation and, therefore, by the directive of the President, the appointment of Mr. Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu as Secretary of the Commission takes immediate effect.”

