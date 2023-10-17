News
Gov Zulum orders demolition of brothels in Borno
The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday ordered the demolition of brothels and other black spots in Maiduguri, the state capital.
He gave the directive during a visit to “Bayan Quarters,” a settlement around Railway staff quarters suspected to be habouring criminals, prostitutes, and illicit drug dealers in the state capital.
The governor expressed concern over the rise in criminal activities associated with brothels and directed government agencies to dismantle the facilities within 72 hours.
Zulum said: “The government has been duly informed of the activities that are going on here; this settlement is completely illegal. People are killed here and this place serves as a breeding space for insurgents.
READ ALSO: Gov Zulum signs anti-thuggery, 8 other bills in Borno
“I have directed that everybody should vacate the place.”
He also revoked the land titles where such criminal activities were perpetuated, saying the titles were initially approved for the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).
“I understand that this land was approved by the Borno State government to be used by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), but it has been rented out illegally with all forms of criminal activities taking place.
“For this reason, the government has revoked the earlier approval; henceforth, the land belongs to the Borno State government,” the governor added.
