News
Gov Zulum signs anti-thuggery, 8 other bills in Borno
The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday signed nine bills passed by the state House of Assembly into law.
The Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to the Governor, Malam Isa Gusau, who confirmed the news in a statement in Maiduguri, said the bills were signed into law at a ceremony held in the Government House.
He said the bills include anti-thuggery, rape, and special support to victims of Boko Haram.
The statement read: “The Borno State Criminal Justice Administration Law will address the increasing cases of rape and political thuggery and those found involved in political thuggery risk seven years imprisonment and their sponsors will also not go unpunished.
“Borno State Investment Protection Bill seeks to provide the state the powers to tap the vast mineral deposit in the state, while the Drugs and Medical consumable bills seek to address the problem of scams and reduce the issue of fake and counterfeit drugs.
“The Social Investment Bill provides social services such as cash and consumables assistance to the victims of Boko Haram insurgency.”
