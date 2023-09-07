The Chairman of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee set up to investigate crude oil theft, Kabiru Rurum, said those involved in oil theft in Nigeria will be revealed.

In an interview with NAN on Wednesday, Rurum said the identities of those behind the oil theft would be disclosed as the committee commences its investigative hearing on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

“The purpose of the committee is to reveal who and who are the architect of what is going on in the area of crude oil theft,” the lower chamber lawmaker said.

Rurum noted that Chevron, Shell, the host communities and other stakeholders should also be blamed for the oil theft that has hindered the growth of the industry.

“We need to identify the culprists, this is the purpose of the investigation, everybody including critical stakeholders should come and tell us their side of the story,” the house of reps member affirmed.

He stated that it was not enough to hold the security agencies responsible as oil theft worsened in the oil industry, while other stakeholders are absolved of blame.

To find solutions to the oil theft and other challenges bothering the oil industry, Rurum said some stakeholders will be invited to the investigative hearing.

Also, the Nigerian Navy, Airforce, Police Intelligence Agency, Civil Defence, National Security Adviser, as well as the representative of the Norwegian Embassy have been invited, as the foreign country previously offered to assist in three areas to curb the oil theft in the country.

