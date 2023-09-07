PEPCJudgement: Omokri urges Nigerians to shun calls for mass civil disobedience

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has urged Nigerians to shun calls for mass civil disobedience over the judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which dismissed the case filed by Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in challenge of President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the February 25 presidential election.

Omokri, who is a big critic to Obi, made the call, yesterday, in a video clip posted on his verified Facebook page, noted that he would continue to support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

He also called on the Nigerian police and army to resist any move that would threaten Nigeria’s democracy.

Omokri said: “Dear citizens of Nigeria, the presidential election petition court has ruled against the petition brought before them by Peter Obi and the Labour Party and its not too surprising.

“Now, I am in support of Waziri Atiku Abubakar, I will support him in whatever he does.

“However, why I am speaking to you today is because some prominent ‘Obidients’ have called for mass civil disobedience and some are even Coup-bidding. One of them some time ago said that coup is an option.

“Look, Nigeria has gone too far; we want democracy and even if our candidates did not win the election and did not win at the presidential election petition court, this democracy must thrive. This is not about Peter Obi, I call on all Nigerians to disregard any such unpatriotic cause.

READ ALSO;PDP chieftain, Omokri, defends Tinubu’s Chicago Varsity credentials

“I want to tell you something. I have been a victim of the Obidient movement, seriously. I did not stand out to fight the Obidient movement, I was in support of Waziri Atiku Abubakar and that was it. I was not against the Obidient movement.

“These guys don’t mean well for Nigeria. A movement like this is a threat to Nigeria’s corporate existence. So, now that they are saying this thing after they have lost at the tribunal, I encourage Nigerians to ignore them. If they feel that they have been cheated at the tribunal, let them go for appeal at the Supreme Court!

“Democracy must thrive in Nigeria! Nigeria is above and beyond Peter Obi and his Obidients. We call on the Nigerian armed forces and the police to resist any move at all to threaten our democracy. We will support you.

“I am going to support this administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima for the purpose of crushing any attempt to subvert our democracy.

“I am still in support of Waziri Atiku Abubakar.”

Omokri vehemently criticised Obi’s presidential ambition, and engaged the former Anambra State governor’s supporters, known as the Obidients, in series of social media fights.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now