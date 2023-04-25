Omokri warns on spiral effect of Sudanese conflict, urges Nigeria’s intervention

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has warned on the upsurge in terrorism in Nigeria due to the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

In a statement on Tuesday, Omokri urged Nigeria and other countries in Africa to ensure lasting in peace in Sudan or risk increased greater insecurity on the continent.

Over 400 people had been killed in the fighting between the Sudanese troops and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, and other parts of the country since last week.

The Federal Government on Saturday set up a committee to evacuate Nigerians stranded in the war-torn North African country.

This followed reports on difficulties faced by the government in the evacuation of Nigerians in Sudan.

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said in a statement last week that although the Nigerian Mission in Sudan and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had put in place arrangements to evacuate Nigerians, it was risky for any flight to operate during this period of war.

However, Omokri stressed that it is in the interest of Nigeria to help bring peace and stability to Sudan.

The statement read: “If Nigeria does not actively take part in bringing peace to Sudan, we will have a massive explosion of terrorism in Nigeria. Remember what happened after the Libyan civil war? Some Nigerians in Libya came back with money and weapons, did a hostile takeover of Boko Haram, and radicalised that sect. The same thing WILL happen if Sudan is destabilised.

“The millions of Nigerians there (many Nigerians have Sudanese citizenship) will return to Nigeria with weapons. They will make the current banditry trend look like child’s play. It is in our own enlightened self-interest to help stabilise Sudan. Unfortunately, neither Gen. Buhari, nor his foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, have the clout, intellect, and vision to do this.

“Thus, the Nigerian Council of State ought to intervene and especially former Presidents and heads of state who identify as Muslims. The reason I say this is because the warring parties are more likely to listen to a Muslim statesman than a Christian. Look, let’s face some inconvenient truths. No country in Africa will want to take a massive influx of Nigerians.

“The reason being that they have fears about the never say die Nigerian nature, which tends to dominate wherever it finds itself. And when the nations bordering Sudan shut their door on Nigerians, guess where they are going to come to? It will be a shock to our economy.

“Crime will increase. Insecurity will increase. Ethnic tensions will be exacerbated. And this coming at a vulnerable time for us, when we are about to transit to a new administration? And we want to fold our hands and do nothing? No, no, no. We are already involved. We must help ourselves by helping Sudan.”

